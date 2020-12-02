Archibald welcomes newly self-employed support scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement of a £10 million support scheme for the newly self-employed.

The Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson said:

“Today’s announcement will be welcome news to the newly self-employed workers and their families as many of these people have had little or no support for up to eight months.

“The Economy Minister must ensure the application process facilitates payments being made as quickly as possible.

“This support will be a vital lifeline to help businesses to survive and to protect jobs and livelihoods.”