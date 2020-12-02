Ennis welcomes further £3.25million support for arts and creative industries

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed the announcement of a further £3.25million from the Communities Minister for individuals who work across the arts and creative industries.

The party’s culture, arts and sport spokesperson said:

“This additional £3.25m to help support individuals with skills development and the ability to create new work.

“The arts play a massive role within society and today’s announcement of further funding will help protect this vitally important sector.

“This funding is another positive step taken by Carál Ní Chuilín to ensure our ever-growing arts and cultural sectors are protected and can continue to flourish and grow after this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Information on eligibility and guidance is now available on their website at http://artscouncil-ni.org/funding/scheme/individuals-emergency-resilience-programme-2.”