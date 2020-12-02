‘Cut to Dublin-Belfast bus route unjustified and must be reversed’ – Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has called on Bus Éireann to reverse their recent cut to the Dublin – Belfast service.

The party’s Seanad Leader was commenting after figures obtained by Darren O’Rourke TD from the National Transport Authority revealed that over one million people used this route in 2019.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“The Dublin – Belfast route is vital for the prosperity, transport and educational needs of our people and one that should be built upon and invested in.

“News from Bus Éireann last month that they intended to cut this route came as a major blow to people who use this service.

“As we safely emerge from the Covid-19 restrictions we will be encouraging more people to travel throughout our country for work, study, trips, leisure, tourism and to help stimulate our economy.

“If we are serious about tackling the climate emergency then the last thing a Government including the Green Party should be doing is cutting such a vital and heavily utilised bus route.

“The cut to this service should be reversed and this is what the Sinn Féin team in the Dáil and the Assembly will be telling the relevant Ministers and Bus Éireann over the coming days.”