Browne secures pledge from Minster to meet with survivors of Sean Ross Abbey

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary, Martin Browne has welcomed the announcement that the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes will be published on the week starting January 11th.

Speaking today, Teachta Browne said:

“This will be a very important moment for those who suffered in these homes or who have spent their lives seeking answers about the decisions made in them.

“I told the Minister that the publication of the report will see many emotions and memories rise to the surface once more, and that the supports that survivors will need must be made available to all.

“I am glad to have secured a commitment from the Minister that he will meet with me and former residents and survivors of Sean Ross Abbey to discuss the relevant parts of the report once it is published.

“During our engagement, I also reminded the Minister that the publication of the report will not mean that this dark chapter of Irish history is dealt with in its entirety.

“There are still unanswered questions, such as graves that may still remain unidentified at Sean Ross Abbey site in Roscrea, and I questioned Minister O’Gorman about the possibility of carrying out further digs there.

“He said that this would depend on the final report, but he accepted my request to engage with former residents, survivors and their families, as well as myself, on this matter.

“Engagement with those concerned is of crucial importance, and the Minister must avoid repeating the mistake of not consulting with former residents and survivors.

“What went on at the Mother and Baby Homes has had profound effects on those concerned. I called on the Minister to ensure that the supports and counselling that will be needed upon the publication of this report are available and fully resourced.

“I will fully stand by all of the survivors of these institutions and remain committed to doing all I can ensure that the questions they have wrestled with for decades are answered.”