Finucane welcomes launch of Irish unity campaign in Belfast

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the launch of United Ireland campaign in Belfast this week.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Across Ireland, more and more people are now talking about a new and united Ireland.

“The conversation on the constitutional future of our island is central to the political discourse like never before.

“It is a vibrant, energetic and inclusive conversation, with politicians and commentators from across all sections of society engaging.

“Irish unity can lead to new and better opportunities for all citizens - including economic prosperity, job creation, an all-Ireland national health service and European Union membership for the entirety of our island.

“Across Belfast, Sinn Féin activists will be undertaking a series of initiatives highlighting the need to plan for Unity and encouraging further conversation across all sections of society.

“Billboards have been erected at some of the city’s busiest junctions, various social media content uploaded and a variety of opinion pieces on the merits of unity.

“The core message throughout this campaign is clear and consistent – the Irish government must urgently begin to plan.

“The Irish Government must immediately begin to plan for reunification by taking the practical steps of convening a citizens' convention inclusive of the entire island and by bringing forward a green paper on Irish unity.

“This is the decade of opportunity and together we must seize it to create a new and better future for families, workers and businesses.

“It is time to plan for a better future.

“It is time to plan for a new and united Ireland.”