Time to Plan for a new Ireland - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has welcomed the publication by Ireland’s Future of its discussion paper ‘The Conversation on Ireland’s Future: A Principled Framework for Change’.

Declan Kearney said:

“The conversation on a unity referendum, the opportunity for and benefits arising from a United Ireland, and the principles and planning necessary to win such a referendum is already well underway.

“The Ireland’s Future paper is the third such discussion document published in recent weeks. The first was ‘Deliberating Constitutional Futures’ from Ulster University. The second was the Interim Report from the Constitution Unit of University College London.

“Sinn Féin has also just published its discussion paper the ‘Economic Benefits of a United Ireland’ and has held a number of online conversations around it. And on Wednesday 16 December Fianna Fáil is hosting a similar online event under the title ‘A United Ireland – The questions that must be answered’.

“The objective of all of this work is to promote and encourage the necessary dialogue needed to advance Irish Unity. In particular it is clear from all of the commentary there is a consensus view that the work of planning for constitutional change must begin now and that the Irish government has to take a lead in this.

“Brexit has accelerated this debate and whatever the outcome of the current negotiations the outcome will still create significant economic difficulties for our island economy. Irish Unity provides the route out of this Brexit chaos.

“In recent days Sinn Féin has begun erecting billboards and posters in Belfast and Dublin advocating for ‘A New Ireland’. The Sinn Féin message is simple. It’s time to plan for a new future which will work for everyone.”