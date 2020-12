Gildernew welcomes proposed suspension of Ken Maginnins

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has welcomed the proposed suspension of Ken Maginnis from the antiquated British House of Lords.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

“The proposal today to suspend Ken Maginnis is welcome.

"It is long overdue that action is being taken against this unacceptable behaviour from Ken Maginnis.

"There can be no place in society for homophobia and verbal abuse of staff carrying out their day’s work.”