Irish Protocol must be fully honoured and implemented - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Speaking on the announcement that future relationship negotiations between the European Union and the British government will continue tomorrow, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said that Sinn Féin supports efforts to get a deal across the line and that the Irish Protocol must be fully honoured as an insurance policy for the island of Ireland.

Teachta McDonald said:

"Serious difficulties remain and the window to have any agreement ratified before the end of the year is closing fast.

"A deal is better than a no-deal Brexit for Ireland - but we must remember that any deal - let alone a hard-Brexit Free Trade Agreement, will be hazardous for Ireland.

"We must continue to ensure that a final agreement defends the interests of the people of Ireland.

"Regardless of the outcome of these negotiations, it is essential that the Irish Protocol is fully honoured and implemented.

"It is our insurance policy against a hard border, and it protects the Good Friday Agreement and the all-Ireland economy.

"As pressure now increases, there can be no blinking either on the part of the EU negotiating team or by the Irish government when it comes to the Irish Protocol."