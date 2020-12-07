Sporting bodies must be treated equally by government - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport Chris Andrews TD has called on the Minister for Sport to address the government’s unequal approach towards national sporting bodies under Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

The Dublin Bay South TD said:

“Sport plays an immense part in the lives of so many of us - from watching matches on the weekend with the family, to the value participation in sports give to our mental and physical wellbeing.

“For these reasons, there must be equality in how sports are treated by government.

"We see in the latest guidelines published by the government on Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions that inequality within sport is rampant and it starts at government level.

“A mere handful of sports were mentioned by the government, while countless others, such as basketball, hockey and athletics, were brushed aside.

“The latest example of the unequal approach taken by government is to grant an exemption from the guidelines to the GAA to allow U20 and minor championships continue.

“At the same time, the U19 and other elite underage League of Ireland games have not been permitted to go ahead. This is in spite of the fact that the U19 League of Ireland leads to progression to the UEFA Youth League.

“I fully welcome and support the resumption of the U20 and minor GAA championships. But it does leave questions as to why one sporting organisation receives exemptions, while so many others don’t even get a mention.

“I will be raising this with the Minister for Sport and will be seeking clarity as to why so many sports are yet again being treated like second class citizens.”