Boylan calls for urgent action to enhance road safety outside schools

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called for urgent action from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to address road safety outside schools.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Across the North, there are 148 schools with a speed limit of 60mph outside their gates.

“This is an extremely concerning statistic and one that cannot be ignored.

"The Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, must take urgent action to enhance road safety outside our schools.

“Minister Mallon must extend 20mph zones to all schools across the North.

“The Minister must also roll out a review of road safety outside all schools and implement the necessary measures to enhance road safety, including road crossings and railings.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to enhance road safety and to protect our young people."