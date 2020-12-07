Dillon condemns threats to journalists

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said everyone should be free to go out their lawful business free from threats, fear or intimidation.

The Party’s justice spokesperson was speaking after journalists gathered in Writers Square Belfast and the Guildhall in Derry in protest against recent threats.

Linda Dillon said:

“I condemn them threats against a number of reporters.

“There is no place for threats in our society.

“Everyone should be free to go out their lawful business free from threats, fear or intimidation.

“Journalists play a key role in society in holding people in public office to account and shining a light on criminal gangs which are a blight on the community.

“Anyone with any information on the criminal gangs behind these threats should bring it forward to the PSNI who must do all in its power to put these gangs out of business once and for all.”