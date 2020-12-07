Government need to review ban on music and dancing at weddings - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD has called on the government to review the ban on music and dancing at weddings.

Teachta O’Reilly said: “There are many people out there who have decided to continue with their wedding plans, and they have made huge sacrifices to do so.

“Couples have had cut guest lists and changed venues in order to comply with the public health regulations.

“In spite of the difficulty this has caused, these couples have adapted and persevered because they want to get married and have a great day celebrating their love with their families and friends.

“However, the reaction from couples getting married to the most recent decision by the government and Fáilte Ireland to ban music and dancing at weddings has been one of extreme disappointment.

“The couples I have spoken to feel this is a mean-spirited decision by the government which will only serve to ruin their wedding day.

“The public health restrictions are already very specific and restraining - 25 people only at a wedding - so this is a strange decision.

“This ban is not stated in the government's regulations and has only subsequently been decided by the Minister for Health, the Minister for Tourism and Fáilte Ireland.

“This matter should be reviewed by government so couples can have some sort of music and dancing at their weddings in a safe and secure way.”