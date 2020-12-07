Kearney commends Council and Trade Unions on compulsory redundancy resolution

South Antrim Sinn Féin MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed the positive outcome of negotiations between Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and Trade Unions to avoid compulsory redundancies.

Declan Kearney said,

“I am delighted that a positive approach towards negotiations between Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and the Unite, NIPSA and GMB Trade Unions has concluded in agreement on longstanding concerns about the potential for compulsory staff redundancies, which emerged earlier this year due to pressures on council revenue streams.

“A programme of voluntary redundancies and staff redeployment to identified vacancies will now provide for a significant saving towards the projected revenue deficit. This is welcome news for the Council workforce, and also local ratepayers, given that one of the other potential repercussions could have resulted in a significant increase for local rate payers.

“I want to commend both the Council senior management and lead trade union representatives on their constructive engagement during these negotiations and for achieving this agreed outcome. A number of other secondary issues remain to be finalised, but I am very optimistic that with the same continued positive spirit of engagement from each side this will also achieved.”