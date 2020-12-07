Brogan calls on education minister to cancel transfer tests

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has called on the Education Minister to act now and cancel transfer tests scheduled for early next year.

The spokesperson for children and young people said:

“Give children and their families a break and cancel transfer testing.

“Children have already expressed their anxiety about sitting transfer tests after a year of pandemic disruption to their schooling. Faced with testing in January, many children will be worrying throughout the holiday.

“It’s time for the Minister for Education to cancel this unregulated and unfair selection process.”