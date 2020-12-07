Murphy condemns party politicking on transformative housing proposals

Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy has welcomed the most transformative housing plans in a generation and called on some parties to stop playing 'foolish electoral games' on proposals.

“Communities Minister Carál Ni Chuilin has brought forward the most innovative, aspirational and transformative plans for housing in a generation.

“Housing stress is a sad reality for many families in Belfast and across the North. It requires real, practical and efficient solutions.

“The proposed changes brought forward by Minister Ni Chuilin will ensure the Housing Executive can recommence building homes for families and at a rapid rate.

“Essential maintenance will also be undertaken on 85,000 homes that they currently manage.

“The work of the Minister and Housing Executive will prioritise those areas most in need, and I welcome that the Minister has specifically mentioned North and West Belfast as priority areas.

“These changes are being proposed to provide security for current tenants, and homes for future generations.

"The proposals will put many people into high-quality and affordable homes.

“However, as opposed to welcoming these radical and effective proposals, People Before Profit have this evening attempted to play foolish electoral games at the expense of people’s very livelihoods by condemning the proposals in Belfast City Council.

“The Housing Executive, is and will remain, accountable by a publicly appointed body, overseen by an Executive Minister.

“The Housing Executive Landlord side will be re-classified to a not-for-profit organisation, a registered charity that will be dedicated to the essential public service of social housing.

“This will be directly accountable to the public through the Assembly.

"Central to the work of the Housing Executive will be enhancing the rights of tenants and workers.

“While others criticise from the sidelines; Sinn Féin will continue to bring forward effective and meaningful proposals to build homes for families and workers.”