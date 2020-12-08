Gildernew welcomes beginning of vaccine programme

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the start of a programme of mass COVID-19 vaccination with the first vaccine being given in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital this morning.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

“The administering of the first COVID-19 vaccines to patients this morning marks a major milestone in our fightback against this pandemic.

“This will help protect our frontline health workers and those most vulnerable in our society.

“We still have a long way to go but we have taken a huge step forward today. The vaccine, together with an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support system offers the best hope of keeping people safe.

“But we cannot afford to be complacent. This virus is still dangerous, still spreading and unfortunately still claiming lives.

“We must all ensure that we continue to follow public health advice, particularly over the festive period, in order to give this vaccination programme the best chance it can get to control this pandemic.

“We all have a role to play in protecting the health service, the vulnerable and each other by getting vaccinated and by following the public health advice.”