Limavady schools' rapid testing initiative will help reduce COVID-19 risk - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news that staff and pupils from St Mary’s, Limavady, and Limavady High School are to participate in an NHS COVID-19 rapid testing initiative.

The East Derry MLA said:

"We need to do everything we can to ensure the safety of pupils and all school staff in order to help stop the spread of COVID.

“This initiative where pupils and staff, without symptoms, will be tested on a voluntary basis will help form part of help reduce the risk of people without symptoms transmitting the virus and allow for an effective find, test, trace and isolate and support system.

“Evidence and international best practice show that investment in developing a first-class ‘Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support’ programme, bolstered by mass rapid testing is the most effective way to suppress the spread of the virus.

“It is vital that we do not let our guards down, we need to continue to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and the appropriate use of PPE.”