Archibald calls for self-employed workers scheme to be inclusive

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the eligibility criteria for newly-self-employed workers to be more inclusive.

The Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson said:

“I have been engaging with many small businesses and self-employed workers who have raised serious concerns around the eligibility criteria for the newly self-employed workers support scheme.

“As Chair of the Economy Committee, I have engaged with the Department for Economy to outline these concerns and continue to work to have the criteria for the scheme amended, including in relation to the requirement for 50% of income to be from self-employment.

“Financial support schemes must be inclusive and delivered with urgency, with money placed into the pockets of workers.

"The Department for Economy must work to ensure that no worker or small business is excluded or will have to wait lengthy periods for support.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support workers, families and businesses during these uncertain economic times."