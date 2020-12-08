Mullan congratulates students and teachers

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has congratulated pupils and teachers in the north after a new study revealed that they have outperformed students across Europe in mathematics.

The results were announced in the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).

The Foyle MLA said:

“It’s great news that students from the north have outperformed students in 53 countries across the world that took part in a mathematics study.

“The report indicated that pupil’s in the north science results also remained above the international average.

“This is hugely positive news at a time when our teachers and students are under immense pressure from Covid19 and the continued disruption that comes with it.

“I want to congratulate our young people and their teachers who have done themselves, their families, their schools and our education system proud.”