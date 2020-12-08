Molloy calls on Agriculture Minister to support Lough Neagh fishermen

Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy and Councillor Niall McAleer have called on DAERA Minister Edwin Poots to provide financial support to those who work in the fishing industry on Lough Neagh during the ongoing Covid crisis.

The Mid-Ulster MP said:

“During this pandemic, those who work in the fishing industry on Lough Neagh have been left behind with no financial support

"Some within the fishing industry have received much needed financial support, including sea fishers, however, there has been no support whatsoever to those who work on Lough Neagh and this must be resolved urgently.

“This has been a very worrying and financially uncertain year for those who work on the Lough.

"As Christmas approaches, there must be immediate support for these workers.

"I have written to the DAERA Minister Edwin Poots calling for a financial support scheme to support these workers.

Councillor McAleer said:

"Despite numerous assurances from Minister Edwin Poots over the last number of months, fishers on Lough Neagh have yet to receive any financial support from the Department forAgriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister and are facing great uncertainty by the failure of DAERA to implement a support scheme.

"Minister Poots must urgently establish a support scheme that places money into the pockets of Lough Neagh fisherman.”