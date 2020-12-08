Kimmins welcomes cash boost for town centres

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed the announcement of a £1.9 million boost to help town centres recover from Covid19.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“This is a welcome boost for our town centres and helping them to recover from what has been a very difficult year.

“This additional funding brings the total investment and support for our town centres to over £19 million.

“This grant will assist businesses, shops, retailers and workers to ensure their premises are safe and secure to tackle the pandemic.

“I commend Minister Carál Ní Chuilín for her continuing commitment to supporting local businesses and local councils.”