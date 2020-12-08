Autism training a welcome first step - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed the announcement of additional autism training for all teachers and classroom assistants.

The party’s spokesperson for Children and Young People said:

“I am particularly encouraged by the promise of a range of strategies and skills aimed at meeting the needs of children.

“Challenging behaviour by children with autism and others can often result from a lack of communication.

“There is emerging evidence that the use of restraint, both physical and chemical, is being disproportionately experienced by children with autism.

“Greater understanding and training in alternative techniques is a step in the right direction.

“I am calling on the Minister to take a further step and introduce statutory regulation of the use of restraint, including mandatory record keeping and monitoring.”