Government denying ComReg powers needed to clamp down on Eir – Darren O’Rourke TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications, Darren O’Rourke TD, today called on Minister Eamon Ryan to give ComReg the powers and sanctions they need to deal with companies like Eir, who are failing to meet proper standards of customer service.
Teachta O'Rourke's comments come as ComReg, who were appearing before the Oireachtas Communications Committee, revealed 65% of all complaints to the regulator are from Eir customers alone.
Speaking today, Teachta O’Rourke said:
“It’s a shocking indictment on Eir that two-thirds of all complaints the communications regulator are dealing with are from their customers alone.
“I can’t say I’m surprised at this, as the levels of anger and frustration expressed by Eir customers are off the scale.
“This isn’t a new problem. This isn’t a Covid-related problem. The dreadful customer service, call waiting times and technical assistance offered by Eir has been a problem for years now.
“ComReg told us today that they need legislation to provide for much larger sanctions that will act as a deterrent to companies like Eir, who are treating consumers with contempt.
“They also pointed to European law that needs to be transposed into Irish law to provide consumers with better protections here.
“ComReg are operating with one hand tied behind their back. They don’t have the powers they need to regulate the sector effectively.
“The Government needs to address this and give the regulator substantial sanctioning powers to clamp down bad companies in the sector.
“Two weeks ago, I asked Minister Eamon Ryan in the Dáil to provide ComReg with extra powers. He said that ‘if there is any call from ComReg for further powers for it to be able to further police this, the Government will respond straight away’.
“ComReg have made a direct appeal for greater powers today and Minister Ryan cannot ignore this issue any longer.”