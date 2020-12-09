Anderson condemns Waterside gun attack

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has condemned a gun attack on a house in the Waterside area of Derry and called on the PSNI to take action on armed gangs.

The Foyle MLA said:

"This gun attack on a house in Rossdowney Drive when up to nine shots were fired was reckless, wrong and must be condemned.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been terrifying experience for those in the area at the time.

"This is the latest in a series of attacks in the Waterside area in recent weeks and months and highlights the need for immediate action from the PSNI.

"We need to see the police acting to stop the actions by these armed criminal gangs as a matter of urgency."