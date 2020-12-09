Long awaited local projects must be part of our transport plan - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said long-awaited local projects must be part of the transport plan.



The Newry and Armagh MLA was commenting after meeting with the Department for Infrastructure's director of major projects and procurement.

Cathal Boylan said:

“Anyone who takes a trip into Armagh city is familiar with the unacceptable levels of congestion.

“This is in part due to the lack of proper infrastructure in the area.

“Today at the Committee I stressed to the director of major projects and procurement the importance of getting on with projects that have been eagerly anticipated for years now.

“This includes the Armagh link roads, as well as progressing the campaign to restore the rail line from Portadown into Armagh.

“People in Armagh have been waiting a long time for proper infrastructure for the local area that would tackle the harmful congestion the city suffers from.

“Allowing for increased connectivity would be a game changer for Armagh and projects that can play a big role in doing so need to be included in our transport strategy and I will continue to raise this critical issue.”