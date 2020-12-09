Climate action 'an economic opportunity' - McGuigan

Sinn Féin environment spokesperson Philip McGuigan MLA has said that legislation to protect our climate and environment in the North is long overdue.

The North Antrim MLA was speaking after a report from the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) which stated that the north needed to cut carbon emissions by at least 82% by 2050.

Philip McGuigan said:

“Sinn Féin have long been warning that we need ambitious, binding targets if we are to play our part in averting a climate catastrophe.

“With the right political will and approach we can move to a net-zero carbon society here before 2050.

“That means changing the way we produce and use energy and setting sectoral targets for emissions reductions.

“Such changes will require all sectors of government to support and enable communities and businesses to play their part.

“A just transition to a sustainable green economy, inclusive of all our sectors, will bring with it new employment opportunities, technological advancements, cleaner air and water, and cheaper energy.

“Such action is a necessity if we are to avert the existential disaster of climate change."