Sinn Féin delegation meet Belfast Health Trust on vaccination programme

Sinn Féin delegation met with the Belfast Health Trust this afternoon on the vaccination programme for health workers.

Following the meeting, Paul Maskey MP said:

“This afternoon, a Sinn Féin delegation consisting of John Finucane MP and myself met with the Belfast Health Trust on issues facing health workers.

“One of our priorities in the meeting was seeking clarity on the COVID19 vaccination programme for health workers and crucially, assurances that all health workers will have access to vaccines.

“We received assurances from the Health Trust that the vaccination programme will be inclusive and offered to all health staff.

“The programme will firstly be rolled out to frontline health workers, including support service staff, in wards that care for the most vulnerable patients.

"The vaccination will then be rolled out to workers in other wards and departments on the basis of vulnerability of patients.

“All our frontline health workers - from doctors and nurses to our cleaners, porters and administrative staff - are the cornerstone of the healthcare service and must be actively supported at this time of great challenge.

“Sinn Féin will continue to engage with health workers and trade unions on concerns within the health service and provide maximum support to workers."