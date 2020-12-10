Mairéad Farrell TD has welcomed the breakthrough on pay restoration for workers in remaining 250 Section 39 organisations

Speaking this evening, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Mairéad Farrell TD has said:

"I welcome the breakthrough on pay restoration for the remaining 250 Section 39 organisations.

"These 250 organisations were not included in the original WRC brokered agreement which arranged for pay restoration for the 50 largest organisations.

"Thankfully after a long struggle the remaining 250 will now begin to have their pay restored thanks to a deal brokered in the WRC late yesterday.

"The first phase of pay restoration will begin on January 1st with the second commencing on the 31st of May.

"In the second quarter of the year talks will resume on the third and final phase of restoration, in addition to dealing with the other outstanding issues.

"This is great achievement for the workers, who have fought long and hard for pay justice."