McLaughlin welcomes support for St.Georges Market and small businesses

Councillor McLaughlin said:

“Sinn Féin has successfully proposed this evening to establish a financial package to support small and local businesses in Belfast.

“The business support package will include the waiving of rents for St. George’s Market stall holders for three months and a grant scheme for businesses leasing premises from Belfast City Council.

“This package will ensure real and practical support for our small and local businesses at a time of immense pressure.

“It’s vital that we are all united in support of our local businesses and traders and this package will put money into the pockets of small businesses and workers.



