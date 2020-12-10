Beattie welcomes further support for vulnerable citizens in Belfast

Councillor Beattie said:

“In recent weeks, Belfast City Council has been working with Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin to secure maximum funding for anti-poverty initiatives.

“I am delighted that Minister Caral Ni Chuilin has agreed a funding package of £676,300 to support initiatives over the Christmas period to tackle poverty and social issues in Belfast.

“Around half of this money will go to local community groups who have been to the fore in supporting the most vulnerable within communities throughout the pandemic, this will allow for the purchase and distribution of food and essentials.

“The other half of the money will be distributed to community and voluntary groups to support initiatives which combat isolation, promote positive mental health and address fuel poverty and other household bills.



