Protocol funds should be used to deliver Newry Southern Relief Road – Hazzard

South Down MP Chris Hazzard has called on the British Government to use resources included in this week’s Irish Protocol agreement to expedite the delivery of the Newry Southern Relief Road Project.

Chris Hazzard said:

“The announcement of a £400million fund for supporting local businesses through targeted economic and infrastructure investment provides the Stormont Executive with an opportunity to accelerate strategically important local infrastructure projects such as the Newry Southern Relief Road Project.

“During my time as Infrastructure Minister I was keen to prioritise this local project and I have been delighted to see it continue to progress through the various legal procedures in recent years, including the all-important Environmental Impact Assessment.

"This project will not only improve the connectivity of the wider South Down area with the Dublin / Belfast N1 route, but it will also improve road safety and reduce chronic congestion issues in the wider Newry area.

“Significantly, it would also remove a huge proportion of the HGV traffic that currently access the port at Warrenpoint via Newry town centre.

“I have now written to both the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, and the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, to encourage them to realise this very unique opportunity."