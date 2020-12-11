Poems for Hard Times – Gerry Adams

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has just published a limited edition poetry book entitled Poems for Hard Times.

Gerry Adams said:

“I put this modest collection of wee verses together for my family and friends.

“It is offered in memory of all those people who died from the Coronavirus and their families.

“It is a tribute to the heroines and heroes who minded them. And to all the frontline workers who minded and mind us all. Is laochrá iad uilig.

“Not all of the poems were written in the time of Corona. Some were. One was written in Havana during Fidel Castro’s funeral. Another was written in Gaza City. Others were written on planes and trains.”