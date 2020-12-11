Claire Kerrane TD secures 24/7 ambulance cover for Loughgylnn

Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has said following a number of meetings with the Director of the National Ambulance Service, it’s move to a 24/7 ambulance service has been secured.

Announcing the good news this afternoon, Kerrane said:

“One of my first priorities after my election as a TD was the ambulance service in West Roscommon, which had long been identified as an ambulance blackspot yet only had a limited service with no cover at the base at night time during the week or day time over the weekend.

“To me, this was unacceptable, particularly given the commitment on the back of the closure of our A&E in Roscommon that we would have a state of the art rapid response ambulance service in place. Instead, we got a part-time ambulance service for our area.

“A number of weeks ago I met with the Director of the National Ambulance Service to raise concern that Loughglynn was not operating on a 24/7 basis despite the level of calls it was dealing with and the fact that the travel time to the nearest A&E is much further away than many other ambulance bases.

“The Director committed to carry out a report to address the concerns I had raised and has this morning shared that report with me. After speaking with the Director this morning, I have been informed that based on the findings of the report, Loughglynn has to become 24/7.

“The report looks at the level of calls dealt with by Loughglynn (among other matters) between January 2019 and October 2020, a staggering total of 4,259 calls.

“I am delighted that 24/7 status has been secured for Loughglynn and I will continue to push this issue until today’s commitment becomes a reality. I know this will not happen overnight but the report presented to me today has in itself made the arguement and the figures don’t lie.

“When looking at this huge level of calls dealt with by Loughglynn, one has to pay huge credit to the Ambulance Personnel.

“This is a good day for the health service in Roscommon and I am grateful to the Director for his assistance and detailed report on the issue.”