Gildernew welcomes organ donation consultation

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the launch of the consultation on soft opt-out organ donation.

The health spokesperson said;

"This is a positive step forward and a significant achievement for all the families who have campaigned for soft opt - out organ donation.

"Soft opt - out organ donation is broadly supported across the north, and the consultation is intended to capture that broad support and move ahead with legislation.

"It is vitally important that we openly discuss soft - out organ donation with all our friends and families and to create an understanding of the life - saving benefits of organ donation.

"I would like to appeal to everyone to submit a response to the consultation which can be found at www.health-ni.gov.uk/consultations/organ-donation"