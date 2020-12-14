Kimmins welcomes £20m boost for community and voluntary groups

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed the announcement from the Finance Minister that more than £20 million will be made available for the community and voluntary sector from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Liz Kimmins said:

"I welcome the launch of the Dormant Accounts Fund by Finance Minister Conor Murphy today.

"This £20.5m fund will provide funding to the voluntary, community and social enterprise sectors with grants of up to £100,000.

"This is great news for these groups, particularly as it includes multi-year funding, which will allow groups to plan into the future.

"Community groups and social enterprise organisations carry out vital work across society and it is great to see them being supported with this fund."