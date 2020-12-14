All taxi drivers should be able to access COVID-19 support grant - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said all taxi drivers should be able to access a COVID-19 support grant.

Martina Anderson said:

"Taxi drivers have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and unfortunately some are still being denied vital support payments.

"Drivers who temporarily suspended their taxi insurance have been told they will not be able to access this grant.

"I have raised this repeatedly at the Infrastructure Committee and the committee has now received a response confirming these drivers are still not eligible.

"The committee had called on departmental officials to come before the committee this week to discuss this matter given the urgent need of taxi drivers but we have now been told they unlikely to be available before Christmas.

"Some of these drivers are crying out for financial help and are in desperation, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

"The Infrastructure Minister needs to listen to the pleas from these drivers and change the criteria so all drivers can access this grant."