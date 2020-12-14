New variant of COVID highlights need to be vigilant - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 highlights the need for everyone to follow the public health guidance to help stop the spread of the virus.

Colm Gildernew said:

"News that a new variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in Britain is very concerning.

"The health minister has confirmed that health officials here have been asked to look to see if there are any cases of the new variant in the north.

"This highlights the serious danger the virus continues to pose and the need for all of us to be vigilant and to follow the public health advice.

"It is essential everyone does everything they can to reduce the pressure on our health service, to protect our loved ones and each other and to save lives."