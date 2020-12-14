Rogan welcomes Shimna Flood Alleviation Scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has welcomed the announcement of the £6.5million Shimna Flood Alleviation Scheme.

The South Down MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement of the Ł6.5million Shimna Flood Alleviation Scheme by the Infrastructure Minister.

"The flooding in August was nothing short of horrendous and caused devastation to the community in Newcastle. Cars and homes were submerged in water and emergency services teams were on the ground rescuing those in danger.

“This flood alleviation scheme will hopefully prevent even further misery to hundreds of householders.”

Sinn Féin councillor Willie Clarke said:

“I welcome today’s announcement, when he was Infrastructure Minister my colleague Chris Hazzard ringfenced funding for this scheme and I am pleased that households in Newcastle will have some reassurance regarding flooding.”