New allegations of collusion in Belturbet bombing need to be investigated - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has said serious allegations raised in an RTÉ documentary on collusion between loyalists and the British army in a bomb attack in Belturbet in 1972, which killed two teenagers, must be investigated.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"The serious and alarming allegations of collusion between the British army in the Belturbet bombing in 1972, which killed two teenagers, 15 year-old Geraldine O'Reilly and 16 year-old Patrick Stanley, are very concerning.

"Claims that the British army and RUC co-operated with loyalists in these attacks have long circulated in the local area and must be investigated.

"This case is symptomatic of the systemic collusion between British state forces and loyalist death squads, particularly in relation to attacks along the border.

"The families of the young people killed at Belturbet, like all victims, deserve to know the truth about the death of their loved ones. They have already waited too long.

"The new evidence and allegations raised in this documentary need to be investigated so that the families can get to the truth."