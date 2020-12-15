Gildernew urges health minister to bring forward concrete proposals

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has raised concerns about the pressures on the health service as a result of the current spread of COVID-19. He called on the health minister to urgently bring forward concrete proposals to the Executive to address it.

The chair of the Assembly's health committee said:

"It is clear we are facing a very dangerous situation with the spread of COVID-19, the rise in hospitalisations and, sadly, people losing their lives.

"All of this is adding to the pressure on our health service and health care workers.

"We now need to see the health minister bring forward concrete proposals to the Executive to address the serious situation we are facing.

“Sinn Féin will support any proposals brought forward by the health minister to tackle the current situation.”