Government must deliver on commitment to Just Transition support for Moneypoint - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne has called on government to deliver Just Transition Fund investment to secure the future of Moneypoint Power Station.

Moneypoint has lost its key major contract and main source of income from October 2024, with the ESB reiterating its concerns over the station's future viability.

Speaking today, Teachta Wynne said:

"Moneypoint Power Station has lost its main source of income from October 2024 until September 2025. This raises serious concerns for the future of the power station and its staff of nearly 200.

"The cessation of coal-burning at Moneypoint and transition to renewable energy was always going to cause challenges.

"But it is imperative that the government commits to transforming the site for modern and sustainable use, and in doing so retaining employment in the region.

"The ESB is on record as saying that Moneypoint can have a role in the future of renewable energy, but it is clear that it will need state support to do so.

"A Just Transition deal must be put in place for the workers at the plant and for West Clare in general. We cannot allow our regions to fade due to inaction and a lack of political will.

"The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, when he was Taoiseach last year, committed to a 'Just Transition response for the Moneypoint plant'.

"The government must stay true to that promise. The principles of a Just Transition need to be applied across the board.

"This means the government sitting down the workers at Moneypoint, trade union representatives, the local community, and local representatives to ensure that the people of West Clare are not forced to carry an undue burden as the state transitions to a sustainable energy environment."