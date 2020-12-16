Maskey offers condolences following death of Hugh Jordan

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has extended his condolences following the death of Hugh Jordan.

The West Belfast MP said:

"I was saddened to hear of the death of Hugh Jordan, father of IRA volunteer Pearse Jordan who was shot dead by the RUC in west Belfast in 1992.

"For the last 28 years Hugh and his family have been tireless campaigners for the truth of what happened.

"Sadly now, like so many relatives seeking truth, Hugh has passed away without answers about his son's death because of continuing attempts by the British government to block access to the truth about its role in the conflict.

"My thoughts and condolences are with Theresa and the Jordan family at this difficult time and we will continue to support them in their campaign for truth."