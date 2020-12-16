Climate Action Report reflects key demands from Sinn Féin to strengthen Climate Bill

Sinn Féin Climate Action Committee members have welcomed the Climate Action Committee’s passing of a report calling on Minister Ryan to significantly strengthen the Climate Bill.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan said:

“The Sinn Féin members of the Climate Action Committee, Darren O’Rourke TD, Réada Cronin TD and myself have worked extremely hard over the last ten weeks to ensure that the concerns raised by environmental lawyers, NGOs, trade unions, civil society and activists have been addressed.

“While we have not achieved consensus on everything, we feel that the report voted on today addresses the majority of the concerns raised and leaves Minister Ryan in no doubt that his first attempt at the Climate Bill was woefully inadequate and needs redrafting.

“There were areas that we could not get consensus on, such as on the level of ambition and on interim targets but Sinn Féin will continue to fight for those changes when the redrafted bill comes before the Dáil and Seanad.”

Teachta Darren O’Rourke said:

“I welcome that the Committee has taken on board my amendments calling for better public involvement in climate action decisions and that they are Aarhus compliant.

“Ireland has a poor record on public engagement but if we want to make the far reaching changes required to meet our climate obligations then we have to work with communities not against.”

Teachta Réada Cronin said:

“The initial draft of the bill made zero reference to Just Transition so I am delighted the Committee were in agreement that a Just Transition has to be front centre of any climate bill. We cannot afford to leave anyone behind in the transition to a decarbonised society.”