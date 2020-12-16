Success of Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout requires greater detail and clarity – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has expressed concern at a lack of concrete figures on staffing levels and initial vaccine doses.

He warned that there is a need for clarity on the timeline for delivery and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The publication of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy and implementation plan yesterday was a welcome development.

“It is a good plan on paper, but it is clearly only a first step.

“It is obvious from the responses today that an awful lot of work remains to be done.

“There is far more urgency needed on delivery, and how it will be delivered.

“There is an onus on the Minister to ensure that definite figures and detailed timelines are established very quickly.

“There is a need for clarity on staffing levels, how many staff need to be trained, and how they will be trained.

“I do have concerns about the lack of concrete figures at this stage for necessary staffing levels, and the number of doses we will receive initially and in the first quarter of next year.

“I was very surprised that this information is not yet finalised or available given the pending approval of the first vaccine, and we will very soon have up to three approved vaccines in the early New Year.

“There is a lack of clarity on the end-to-end timeline from delivery to administration of the vaccine.

“We also need to see far more concrete proposals on how vulnerable groups and people who do not self-register will be reached, as well as isolated communities.

“This success of the vaccine rollout depends on a far greater level of detail and confidence.”