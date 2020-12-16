Penny finally beginning to drop with DUP that there is no good Brexit - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said after four years the penny is finally beginning to drop with the DUP that there is nothing good to come from Brexit for our economy.

John O'Dowd said:

"It seems that DUP economy minister Diane Dodds has finally woken up to the realities of Brexit and the hugely negative impact on our economy with her remarks at the economy committee this morning.

"That has been the message coming from the business community, from traders, from retail, from agriculture and from every aspect of society for the last four years but the DUP are only hearing it now.

"The concerns raised about the loss of the European Social Fund are real and are the tip of the iceberg. Many EU funding streams and opportunities will be lost and no one realistically expects they will be replaced by the British government, in fact it will fall far short.

"After four years of cheerleading for Brexit the penny is finally beginning to drop with the DUP that there is no good to come from Brexit.

"They now need to drop the rhetoric and join with the majority in the north who oppose Brexit and work to build our economy on an all-island basis."