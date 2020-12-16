Green attempts to blame CETA u-turn on Brexit ‘pathetic’ – Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the Green Party’s attempts to blame their CETA u-turn on Brexit are ‘pathetic’.

Her comments follow media reports that Green Party ministers have told a meeting of members that the party must back the controversial trade deal despite opposing it in opposition, due to the imminent challenges of Brexit.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“This is pathetic stuff from the Greens. Throughout their time in government they have gradually cast aside all of their principles as they cling to power in the coalition.

“After years of rightly opposing CETA due to the risk it poses to workers’ rights and climate justice, they are now performing a u-turn at the bidding of their colleagues in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“This latest claim is completely false and transparent. Even if Ireland ratifies CETA, it won’t come into effect for many years. Therefore, this claim that it is necessary to help Ireland cope with the immediate threat of Brexit is clearly untrue.

“The Green Party should do the right thing and oppose CETA. Their opposition to investor courts has been clear for many years now.

“They are selling out their principles to keep their cabinet colleagues happy and it is both ordinary workers and the environment who will be forced to pay the price for their weakness. The very least they can do is be honest with their members and voters.”