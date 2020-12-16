Proposals required to ease pressure on health service - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the health service and its workers are in danger of being overwhelmed with COVID-19 pressures.

Colm Gildernew said:

"Images of ambulances queued outside emergency departments at hospitals and reports of patients being treated in ambulances in car parks are very concerning.

"The health service and its workers are under intense and unprecedented pressure and it is increasing.

"The health workers are doing tremendous work in hugely challenging circumstances but they are in danger of being overwhelmed.

"The health minister has said that he will bring forward proposals and those will need to be concrete proposals to deal with the serious situation we are facing.

"Sinn Féin will support the proposals when they are brought forward to the Executive."