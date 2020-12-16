Urgent clarification needed on abandonment of mink cull - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy TD has called on =the Ministers for Agriculture and Health to explain the reason why clear public health advice on the culling on mink has not been acted on.

Teachta Carthy was speaking after he received confirmation that the cull, recommended as a matter of urgency by the Chief Medical Officer on 16th November, has not yet happened, with no short-term plans in place in this regard.

Teachta Carthy said:

“On 16th November, the Chief Medical Officer recommended a cull of farmed mink as a matter of urgency. This recommendation was publicly accepted by the Department of Agriculture.

“However, in response to Parliamentary Questions I submitted, it appears that the cull has now been abandoned and instead an engagement is ongoing with mink farm operators.

“There is no explanation as to why the proposed cull has not taken place and the Minister for Agriculture needs to provide the reason.

“The Minister for Health also needs to urgently clarify whether he accepts that the actions of the Department of Agriculture have been adequate.

“The advice of the CMO on 16th November was crystal clear - he said that the need for this cull was urgent. The public have a right to know why this categoric public health advice has not been acted on.”