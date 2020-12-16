Continued congressional solidarity with Ireland welcomed - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin’s Leader in the Seanad, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, has welcomed the continued, steadfast support from Congressman Richard Neal, Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, in defending Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking after the Seanad’s Brexit Committee had a presentation from Congressman Neal, Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

“At tonight’s meeting of the Seanad Brexit Committee with Congressman Richie Neal, I asked him if Congress would audit the application of Brexit against the Good Friday Agreement and if he would lead a delegation to see at first hand the outworking of what happens on Jan 1st.

“I am encouraged to say he agreed to both.

“I welcome the continued and unambiguous solidarity for Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement once again asserted by Congressman Neale during our engagement this evening.”