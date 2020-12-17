Gildernew expresses condolences after man dies in crash

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has expressed her condolences following the death of a man in a crash in Fermanagh.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"The community has been shocked and saddened by the death of a man in a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough.

"Any death on our roads is one too many.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who has lost his life in this tragic incident."